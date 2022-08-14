Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday.

CZOO stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZOO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 2,930.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

