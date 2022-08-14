Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.07.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup downgraded Cazoo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cazoo Group from $1.60 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cazoo Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Cazoo Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $0.49 to $2.33 in a research note on Wednesday.
Cazoo Group Trading Down 9.1 %
CZOO stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04. Cazoo Group has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Institutional Trading of Cazoo Group
Cazoo Group Company Profile
Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cazoo Group (CZOO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Cazoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cazoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.