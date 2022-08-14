CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Hits New 1-Year High at $32.38

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 609 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.04.

Separately, TheStreet raised CBTX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.16. The stock has a market cap of $797.15 million, a PE ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. CBTX’s payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

In other CBTX news, Director Michael A. Havard purchased 10,477 shares of CBTX stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $299,642.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,994.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBTX. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CBTX in the first quarter worth $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of CBTX by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBTX in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. 42.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. The company offers demand, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family residential mortgage, multi-family residential, consumer, and agricultural loans; and treasury and online banking services.

