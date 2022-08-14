Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 2,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 548,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

About Celldex Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 61.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,529,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,864 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 13.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,682,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,374,000 after buying an additional 314,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,433,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,889,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 15.0% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,075,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 270,205 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 143.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,846,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,766 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.