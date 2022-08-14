Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Trading 6.5% Higher

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.77. Approximately 2,132 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 548,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.53.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Celldex Therapeutics from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.44 and a beta of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12.
Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.
