Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CLBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cellebrite DI from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cellebrite DI presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Cellebrite DI Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.34 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $13.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 14.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 39,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cellebrite DI by 19.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 9,393 shares during the period. 36.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

