Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) PT Lowered to $10.00 at Cowen

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 87.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CLBT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair lowered Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cellebrite DI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.71.

Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

Cellebrite DI stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90. Cellebrite DI has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $13.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a net margin of 57.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. Research analysts forecast that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. True Wind Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,368,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,352,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after acquiring an additional 129,244 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 303.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,296,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,379 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellebrite DI by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after acquiring an additional 821,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

