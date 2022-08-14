Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.50. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cellebrite DI from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Cellebrite DI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.71.

Shares of NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.34 on Friday. Cellebrite DI has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $13.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Cellebrite DI ( NASDAQ:CLBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Cellebrite DI had a negative return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 57.45%. The firm had revenue of $62.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLBT. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellebrite DI by 4,239.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $64,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Cellebrite DI during the first quarter worth about $127,000. 36.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI Ltd. develops solutions for legally sanctioned investigations. Its DI platform allows users to collect, review, analyze, and manage digital data across the investigative lifecycle with respect to legally sanctioned investigations and solutions are used in a various case, including child exploitation, homicide, anti-terror, border control, sexual crimes, human trafficking, corporate security, intellectual property theft, and civil litigation.

