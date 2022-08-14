Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CNTA stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a current ratio of 15.48. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94. The firm has a market cap of $400.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. Research analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $46,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,118.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,215. Corporate insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 95.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

