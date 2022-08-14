Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CNTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CNTA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.27. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $25.98. The company has a current ratio of 15.48, a quick ratio of 21.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 739,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total transaction of $43,056.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 739,697 shares in the company, valued at $3,461,781.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,945 shares of company stock worth $342,215 over the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 146.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 48,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.72% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

