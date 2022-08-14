Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNTA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.37, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $25.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a market capitalization of $400.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.27.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,118.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 20,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total transaction of $109,603.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 813,675 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,118.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Saurabh Saha purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.63 per share, with a total value of $46,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,940. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,945 shares of company stock worth $342,215. 9.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNTA. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $272,000. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

