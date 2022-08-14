Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. 2,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Centrus Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $631.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.43.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 64.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Centrus Energy (LEU)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Centrus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.