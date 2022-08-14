Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. 2,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 201,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

Separately, Roth Capital raised shares of Centrus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $631.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.43.

In other news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh bought 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.93 per share, with a total value of $596,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,377,776 shares in the company, valued at $31,592,403.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 64.2% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 44.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

