Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. Approximately 2,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $631.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.32.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 151.11% and a net margin of 62.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

