Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $42.20 and last traded at $42.20. Approximately 2,371 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 144,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Centrus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital upgraded Centrus Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Centrus Energy Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27. The stock has a market cap of $631.33 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.32.
Centrus Energy Company Profile
Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.
