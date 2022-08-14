C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in C&F Financial were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

C&F Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

C&F Financial stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.43. C&F Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $55.00.

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $28.29 million for the quarter.

C&F Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C&F Financial in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

