Chardan Capital Cuts Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Price Target to $13.00

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

CABA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.20.

Cabaletta Bio Stock Up 5.5 %

NASDAQ CABA opened at $1.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.70. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( NASDAQ:CABA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.19. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CABA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $541,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cabaletta Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cabaletta Bio by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 264,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 44,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Its proprietary technology utilizes chimeric autoantibody receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate B cells, which produce disease-causing autoantibodies or pathogenic B cells.

