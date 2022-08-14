ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Trading 8.9% Higher

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.28 and last traded at $18.17. Approximately 222,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,476,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

CHPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

ChargePoint Stock Up 13.1 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 1,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $26,155.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 262,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,877.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $526,324.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,055.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,071,034 shares of company stock worth $27,987,675. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 15.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 9.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

