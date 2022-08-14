Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CHE.UN. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.43.

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12 month low of C$6.01 and a 12 month high of C$9.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

