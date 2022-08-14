Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Increased to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$11.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$957.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$8.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.91. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of C$6.01 and a one year high of C$9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

