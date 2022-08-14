Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.43.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

CHE.UN opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$957.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.91.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.