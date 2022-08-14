Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2022

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNGet Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

CHE.UN opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.91. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.18. The company has a market cap of C$957.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.