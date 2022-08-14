Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a report on Monday, June 27th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.43.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

CHE.UN opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.91. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$6.01 and a 1-year high of C$9.18. The company has a market cap of C$957.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

