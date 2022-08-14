Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.72.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.
Chewy Price Performance
CHWY stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -217.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy
In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,150,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Chewy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 267,414 shares in the last quarter.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
