Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $62.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $49.98 on Friday. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of -217.30 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,150,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Chewy by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 994,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,541,000 after acquiring an additional 267,414 shares in the last quarter.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.