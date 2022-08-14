China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $18.07.
CEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.
