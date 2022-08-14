China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Sees Large Volume Increase

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,502 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 2,412 shares.The stock last traded at $17.50 and had previously closed at $18.07.

CEA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 136.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in China Eastern Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $524,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 22,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in China Eastern Airlines by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

