China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 1.9 %
China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $66.26.
China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.
About China Mengniu Dairy
China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Mengniu Dairy (CIADY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for China Mengniu Dairy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Mengniu Dairy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.