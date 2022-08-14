China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY) Short Interest Update

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CIADY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 15.0% from the July 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

China Mengniu Dairy Trading Down 1.9 %

China Mengniu Dairy stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90. China Mengniu Dairy has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $66.26.

China Mengniu Dairy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a $0.5267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This is a positive change from China Mengniu Dairy’s previous dividend of $0.42. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%.

About China Mengniu Dairy

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited, an investment holding company, produces and distributes dairy products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Liquid Milk Products, Ice Cream Products, Milk Powder Products, and Others. The Liquid Milk Products segment produces and distributes ultra-high temperature milk, milk beverages, fresh milk, and yogurt.

