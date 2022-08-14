ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Downgraded by B. Riley to “Neutral”

B. Riley lowered shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $2.40 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on ChromaDex to $7.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ChromaDex from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Shares of CDXC opened at $1.69 on Thursday. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $8.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $115.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.71.

ChromaDex ( NASDAQ:CDXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 99.51% and a negative net margin of 41.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other ChromaDex news, major shareholder Hoi Shuen Solina Holly Chau bought 60,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, with a total value of $99,661.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,925,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,496,564.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 29.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

