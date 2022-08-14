Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $230.85.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $169,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,779.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total transaction of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 151,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chubb

Chubb Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 207.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $197.55 on Friday. Chubb has a 52 week low of $171.96 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.23.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chubb will post 15.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.