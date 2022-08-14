CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target Raised to C$15.50

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$22.22.

CI Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$15.80 on Friday. CI Financial has a 12 month low of C$12.98 and a 12 month high of C$30.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.46.

CI Financial Company Profile

CI Financial ( TSE:CIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$633.75 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 3.4599999 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

