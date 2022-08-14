CIBC Trims Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Target Price to C$98.00

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at CIBC from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$115.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$110.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$104.00.

Shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$81.91 on Friday. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$73.34 and a 1 year high of C$105.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.18, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$79.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$88.71.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

