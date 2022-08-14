Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.28.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.70 on Friday. Ciena has a 1 year low of $41.63 and a 1 year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $94,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,335.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Ciena by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

