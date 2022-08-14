Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $65.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $56.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.28.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.10. Ciena has a 52 week low of $41.63 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $187,300.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 417,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,064,338.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $174,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,533.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,852 shares of company stock worth $1,459,902. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,750,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Ciena by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 251,889 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

