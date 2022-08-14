Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $436.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $458.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $357.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Cintas

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Cintas by 25.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Cintas by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Cintas by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 33,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 10,221 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its position in Cintas by 5.6% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $434.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Cintas has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $461.44. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $389.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.97.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cintas will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 32.62%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

