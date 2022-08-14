CION Investment (NYSE:CION) Shares Up 5%

Shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) traded up 5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.40 and last traded at $10.31. 1,038 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 254,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CION Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

CION Investment Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $587.26 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.11.

CION Investment Increases Dividend

CION Investment ( NYSE:CION Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.68 million during the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 8.25%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a positive change from CION Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Insider Activity at CION Investment

In other news, CEO Mark Gatto acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $54,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,209.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Mark Gatto bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, with a total value of $54,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert A. Breakstone acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.76 per share, with a total value of $32,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 8,360 shares of company stock worth $91,129. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in CION Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares during the period. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CION Investment Company Profile

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Further Reading

