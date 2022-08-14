Citigroup Lowers Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $19.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RPAY. Barclays cut their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Repay from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Repay from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repay currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.88.

Repay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $996.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.61 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Repay has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,655.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard E. Thornburgh bought 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 48,157 shares in the company, valued at $544,655.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Repay by 1.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,981,000 after buying an additional 72,057 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Repay by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 24,807 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Repay by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 183,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 22,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Repay during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Repay by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after purchasing an additional 186,151 shares during the period.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

