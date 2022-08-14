Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $3,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CIVB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $768,000. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group cut Civista Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

Insider Activity

Civista Bancshares Price Performance

In other Civista Bancshares news, Director Harry Singer acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.90 per share, for a total transaction of $39,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,820.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

CIVB stock opened at $22.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.84. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $25.94.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $29.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.90 million. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 28.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Civista Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Civista Bancshares Profile

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Featured Articles

