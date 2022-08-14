Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Sells $1,223,721.59 in Stock

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $1,223,721.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kenneth L. Cornick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, Kenneth L. Cornick sold 201,909 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $5,718,062.88.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $29.03 on Friday. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $56.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.59 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.11. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 15.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Clear Secure’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clear Secure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clear Secure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

(Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.