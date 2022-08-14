CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $212.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $208.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CME. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CME Group from $246.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $202.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group has a 1-year low of $185.79 and a 1-year high of $256.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.70.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 60.43% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that CME Group will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in CME Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CME Group by 2,556.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 133,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,659,000 after acquiring an additional 128,090 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CME Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 88,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 47.5% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

