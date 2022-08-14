Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Down 30.7 %
Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -1.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.
About Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Co-Diagnostics (CODX)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.