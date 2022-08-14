Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Sidoti from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of -1.60. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $11.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.70.

Co-Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:CODX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 million. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 35.80% and a return on equity of 19.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CODX. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 218.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, SMI Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Co-Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papilloma virus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

