Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,761 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Codexis were worth $2,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $782,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $1,477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1,267.4% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 377,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 349,800 shares during the period. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis during the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Shares of CDXS stock opened at $8.84 on Friday. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $578.93 million, a P/E ratio of -29.47 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CDXS. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price objective on Codexis in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen cut their price objective on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

