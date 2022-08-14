Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $142,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $293,376.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,616. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $142,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,120 shares of company stock worth $608,398 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen decreased their price target on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Cogent Communications from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

CCOI stock opened at $60.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81 and a beta of 0.30. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $80.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.17.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.905 per share. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 378.50%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

