Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 17.05% from the company’s previous close.

CGNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognex from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.42.

Cognex Stock Down 0.5 %

CGNX opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 1.66. Cognex has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,443,442 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,500,064,000 after buying an additional 229,114 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $458,160,000 after buying an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after buying an additional 619,196 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,842,000 after buying an additional 45,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $148,034,000 after buying an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

