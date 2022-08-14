Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) by 614.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 223,880 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cognyte Software were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cognyte Software by 17.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,062 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 29.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Cognyte Software by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,155 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CGNT shares. William Blair downgraded Cognyte Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Cognyte Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

CGNT stock opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.24. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.91 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.74.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.81). Cognyte Software had a negative return on equity of 23.12% and a negative net margin of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $86.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

