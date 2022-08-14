Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.93

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $106.93 and last traded at $106.82, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $104.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $100.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comfort Systems USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $1,337,452.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 16,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total transaction of $1,706,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,204,308.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 12,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,337,452.41. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,500.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,564 shares of company stock worth $3,467,403 in the last three months. 2.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

