Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 36,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWU. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,493,000. GenTrust LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $22,812,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,032.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 708,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 645,939 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,844,000. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,693,000.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWU opened at $31.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.13. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09.

