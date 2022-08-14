Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in H&R Block by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of H&R Block by 116.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,152 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $299,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $1,793,000. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&R Block during the first quarter worth about $2,014,000. 86.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $20.00 to $22.60 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

H&R Block Price Performance

HRB opened at $45.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.69. H&R Block, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.77 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 15.99% and a negative return on equity of 2,398.97%. H&R Block’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 17.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

About H&R Block

(Get Rating)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.