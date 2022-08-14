Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:CNBS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 51,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period.

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.65.

