Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,195,707,000 after purchasing an additional 327,928 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,588,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,675,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,458,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,525,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 994,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on Tetra Tech from $215.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $147.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.50. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54 and a beta of 0.90. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.01%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

