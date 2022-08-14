Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 275,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after buying an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 325,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $28.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The company had revenue of $416.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TRN. TheStreet cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

