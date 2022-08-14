Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 64.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 88,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 19,936 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have weighed in on BAH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance
NYSE BAH opened at $95.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $69.68 and a 1 year high of $97.93.
Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.26%.
Booz Allen Hamilton Profile
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
