Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,825,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,088,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Shares of NYSE BHC opened at $6.01 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $29.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.