Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 100.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,725 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BHC. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,863 shares in the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,905,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,825,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,088,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,813,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.38% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $26.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.
Bausch Health Companies Price Performance
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bausch Health Companies (BHC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.