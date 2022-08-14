Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,197,940.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $67,739.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 329,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,439.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $63,575.58. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,940.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $171,530. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FLGT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

FLGT opened at $52.41 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.34 and a 1-year high of $109.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.91.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 42.41% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The business had revenue of $125.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

