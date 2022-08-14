Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 1,875 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUB. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 182,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 54,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Trading Up 2.1 %

AUB opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.44 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.72 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Increases Dividend

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 31.89% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Atlantic Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AUB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlantic Union Bankshares

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $86,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,579.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

