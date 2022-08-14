Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Position in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NWE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,514,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,713 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 10,592,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,389,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,024,000 after buying an additional 908,136 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,167,000 after buying an additional 68,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,622,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,735,000 after buying an additional 55,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NorthWestern

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,885,793.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.39. NorthWestern Co. has a twelve month low of $53.42 and a twelve month high of $65.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 77.30%.

NWE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

