Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 10,756 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Eagle Point Credit by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 23.7% during the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 31,258 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Enstar Group LTD grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 3.7% during the first quarter. Enstar Group LTD now owns 333,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit during the first quarter worth about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Eagle Point Credit stock opened at $11.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.73. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $465.00 million, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Eagle Point Credit Announces Dividend

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $26.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eagle Point Credit’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Eagle Point Credit Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

